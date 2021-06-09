Connect with us

News

Uni-Select Inc. Appoints Brian McManus as Chief Executive Officer

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Uni-Select Inc. announced that Brent Windom has decided to retire from his role as president and CEO and president and COO, Canadian Automotive Group, effective June 30, 2021 as well as a member of the board of directors. Brian McManus was appointed as his successor and will hold the dual role of executive chair and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

“Given Brent’s decision, the board determined that it would be a natural fit for Brian to take on the day-to-day operations of Uni-Select as CEO,” said Michelle Cormier, lead director of Uni-Select Inc. “We are very pleased that he decided to accept this additional role. To ensure a smooth transition, Brent has agreed to stay on as a consultant for a period of two years. We thank Brent for his many years of loyal and dedicated service to Uni-Select.”

“I spent over 20 years working at Uni-Select in various positions and through different business cycles and transformation periods,” said Windom. “I felt it was time for me to leverage my experience by transitioning to a consulting role.”

Advertisement

Added McManus, “I wish to thank the board for their trust in my leadership and look forward to working with the management team to develop the strategy, grow the business and continue to create value for shareholders.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Mitchell Report Examines Post-Pandemic Claims and Collision Trends

News: Tucson-Based Auto Dealership Opens Car ADAS Calibration Center

News: Survey: Over 50% of Americans to Travel Only by Car This Summer

News: Symach Celebrates 20 Years of Inventing the Future

Advertisement

on

Uni-Select Inc. Appoints Brian McManus as Chief Executive Officer

on

Caliber Announces Sherry Vidal-Brown as Chief People Officer

on

Auto Care Industry Expected to Reach $477.6 Billion by 2024

on

Focus Advisors Assesses Collision Response to COVID-19
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Caliber Announces Sherry Vidal-Brown as Chief People Officer

Associations: Auto Care Industry Expected to Reach $477.6 Billion by 2024

News: Uni-Select Inc. Appoints Brian McManus as Chief Executive Officer

Diagnostics: Collision, Mechanical and Transportation: The Crossover is Real

Video: VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 5
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

De Beer Refinish

De Beer Refinish
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Battling Your Shops Poor Air Supply

Sponsored Content

Traits of a Process Orientated Body Shop
Connect
BodyShop Business