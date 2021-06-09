Uni-Select Inc. Appoints Brian McManus as Chief Executive Officer

Uni-Select Inc. announced that Brent Windom has decided to retire from his role as president and CEO and president and COO, Canadian Automotive Group, effective June 30, 2021 as well as a member of the board of directors. Brian McManus was appointed as his successor and will hold the dual role of executive chair and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.

“Given Brent’s decision, the board determined that it would be a natural fit for Brian to take on the day-to-day operations of Uni-Select as CEO,” said Michelle Cormier, lead director of Uni-Select Inc. “We are very pleased that he decided to accept this additional role. To ensure a smooth transition, Brent has agreed to stay on as a consultant for a period of two years. We thank Brent for his many years of loyal and dedicated service to Uni-Select.”

“I spent over 20 years working at Uni-Select in various positions and through different business cycles and transformation periods,” said Windom. “I felt it was time for me to leverage my experience by transitioning to a consulting role.”