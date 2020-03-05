Uni-Select Inc. announced that Joseph E. McCorry has been appointed to the position of president and CEO of FinishMaster, Inc. , effective March 30, 2020.

McCorry is a seasoned executive who brings more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry serving global aftermarket customers. He was most recently a board member, general manager and vice president, Global Business Unit, leading the OES business and strategic development of ZF AG, a global supplier of systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. He previously served as vice president, Strategic Planning and vice president, ZF Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore, where he led units from the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific.

McCorry holds an MBA from the University of Buffalo and is an alumnus of Stanford University after completing his SEP (Senior Executive Program).

“We are glad to welcome Joe to our team,” said Brent Windom, president and CEO, Uni-Select Inc. “We believe his vast experience and global perspective will be key in enabling FinishMaster to drive further organizational and operational efficiencies while leveraging our national footprint and tapping into new growth segments. We wish to thank Rob Molenaar who played a pivotal role as interim president and COO during a year of profound transformation. His guidance has been invaluable to the team in the successful deployment of our Performance Improvement Plan.”