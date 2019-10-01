Body Shop Business
News/Uni-Select
ago

Uni-Select Sells ProColor Collision Shop Network to Fix Auto

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Growing Percentage of Body Shops Billing and Being Paid for Processing Fee

AAA: Gas Prices Trending Cheaper

Fix Auto Poway, GEICO Donate Two Vehicles to Needy Families

Uni-Select Sells ProColor Collision Shop Network to Fix Auto

Mitchell Announces Launch of Intelligent Estimating Solution

DeVilbiss DV1 Clearcoat Spray Gun

CollisionPros to Celebrate Reopening After Devastating Camp Fire

National Auto Body Council Board of Directors Nomination Process Closing Soon

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Discusses Anti-Competitiveness of ‘Most Favored Nation’ Clauses

Snap-On Debuts Twin Torch Synergic Double-Pulse MIG Welder

Uni-Select Inc. announced it has completed the sale of the ProColor network of 172 collision repair shops based in Canada to Fix Auto.

“Since Uni-Select launched the ProColor banner in Québec in 2001, the network grew from 28 to 172 collision repair shops,” said Brent Windom, president and CEO of Uni-Select. “I wish to extend our gratitude to the ProColor team members who worked with us during the past 18 years and contributed to establish ProColor’s clear leadership position in the Québec market. Fix Auto has a strong global network and a solid reputation in the auto repair industry, especially in the Canadian market, and we are excited that ProColor will continue to grow under their umbrella.”

ProColor will complement Fix Auto’s operations in Québec, and the Uni-Select network is committed to continuing to support ProColor and furthering the expanded growth throughout Canada through a long-term supply partnership agreement.

Show Full Article