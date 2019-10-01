Uni-Select Sells ProColor Collision Shop Network to Fix Auto

Uni-Select Inc. announced it has completed the sale of the ProColor network of 172 collision repair shops based in Canada to Fix Auto.

“Since Uni-Select launched the ProColor banner in Québec in 2001, the network grew from 28 to 172 collision repair shops,” said Brent Windom, president and CEO of Uni-Select. “I wish to extend our gratitude to the ProColor team members who worked with us during the past 18 years and contributed to establish ProColor’s clear leadership position in the Québec market. Fix Auto has a strong global network and a solid reputation in the auto repair industry, especially in the Canadian market, and we are excited that ProColor will continue to grow under their umbrella.”

ProColor will complement Fix Auto’s operations in Québec, and the Uni-Select network is committed to continuing to support ProColor and furthering the expanded growth throughout Canada through a long-term supply partnership agreement.