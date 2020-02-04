Connect with us

News

University of the Aftermarket Foundation Accepting Applications for Automotive Scholarships

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is accepting applications for automotive scholarships at its Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at AutomotiveScholarships.com. The application deadline is March 31, 2020.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Over 400 scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, will be awarded for the 2020-21 school year to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy duty post-secondary schools.

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for all scholarships for which they qualify. A full list of scholarships offered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and affiliated industry organizations is featured on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central home page with links to information outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, applicants should read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization.

To receive information and reminders about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship Program, interested parties can text their name and email address to (720) 903-2206.

For more information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and available automotive scholarships, visit UofA-Foundation.org and AutomotiveScholarships.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

University of the Aftermarket Foundation Accepting Applications for Automotive Scholarships

on

AirPro Adds New VP of Field Operations/Business Development

on

CCAR to Hold Webinar on HEV/EV Battery Safety

on

PPG Completes Acquisition of ICR
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: University of the Aftermarket Foundation Accepting Applications for Automotive Scholarships

News: AirPro Adds New VP of Field Operations/Business Development

Sponsored Content: IN-STORE FINANCING: HELP BUILD REPEAT BUSINESS & LOYALTY

News: CCAR to Hold Webinar on HEV/EV Battery Safety

News: PPG Completes Acquisition of ICR
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tread Depot

Contact: Angela CantrellPhone: (404) 684-6836Phone: (888) 421-8473
2832 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood GA 30294
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

How to Explain the Value of OEM Parts to Your Customers

Sponsored Content

A ROAD MAP FOR AN INDEPENDENT OPERATOR

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect