University of the Aftermarket Foundation Announces Officers, Trustees for 2021

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) announced that its board of trustees has elected its officers for fiscal year 2021. An official confirmation vote was held during the recent University of the Aftermarket Foundation annual board of trustees meeting held virtually on Oct. 28. The new slate of officers are:
- Chairman – Robert Egan, MAAP, Egan & Associates
- Senior vice chairman – John R. Washbish, MAAP, president and CEO, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance
- Vice chairman – Larry Pavey, AAP, CEO, Federated Auto Parts
- Treasurer – William Maggs, MAAP, executive vice president, supply chain, Parts Authority
- Secretary – Roger McCollum, AAP, CEO, N.A. Williams Company
- Chairman emeritus – Rusty Bishop, AAP, leadership advisor, Federated Auto Parts
- Executive director – Jennifer Tio, AAP, president, Maximum Marketing Services, Inc.
The following lifetime trustee representatives will serve on the University of the Aftermarket Foundation board of trustees in the coming year:
- William Babcox, AAP, Babcox Media Inc.
- Richard Beirne, MAAP, Richard and Lisa Beirne
- Michael C. Buzzard, AAP, The Clay Buzzard Family
- Mike Carr, CARDONE Industries
- Mauro Cifelli, AWDA
- Jeff Darby, Dorman Products, Inc.
- Mark Drennan, ACDelco
- Paul Ferrandino, Brake Parts Inc
- Chris Gardner, MAAP, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association
- Duncan Gillis, BBB Industries LLC
- Todd Hack, MAAP, Mevotech
- Philip Halberg, Federal-Mogul (DRiV)
- Bill Hanvey, MAAP, Auto Care Association
- Tim Hardin, Epicor Software Corporation
- Todd Hertzler, Robert Bosch, LLC
- Pete Kornafel, MAAP
- Jeffrey E. Koviak, AAP, Tenneco (DRiV)
- Paul McCarthy, MAAP, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association
- Dave McColley, Mann + Hummel MHFT
- David O’Reilly, The O’Reilly and Wooten Families
- Mark Osterman, Gates Corporation
- John Parran, PPG Industries, Inc.
- David Prater, Automotive Distribution Network
- Heather Preu, MAM Software Group, Inc.
- Chris Pruitt, East Penn Manufacturing and Flicker/Langdon/Pruitt
- Robert Roos, National Pronto Association
- Rick Schwartz, The Schwartz Family
- Robert M. Segal, MAAP, Sanel NAPA/The Segal Family
- Eric Sills, AAP, Standard Motor Products
- Steve Smith, GCommerce Inc
- Danielle Sonnefeld, AAP, Women in Auto Care
- Bill Stroupe, KIAWA Education Foundation
- Tom Tecklenburg, Dayco Products LLC
- Chuck Udell, MAAP, Morris/Rupp McCartney Education Trust
Several more industry professionals will serve as members of the board of trustees in a variety of support roles: Nathan Perrine, comptroller; George Keeley, legal counsel; Larry Northrup, AAP, AWDA liaison; Ken Marker, investment advisor; and Casey Ventrillo, investment advisor.
The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, and all contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law.
For more information, or to make a donation, visit the foundation’s website at UofA-Foundation.org. To learn more about available scholarships, and to apply online, visit automotivescholarships.com.