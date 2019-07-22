University of the Aftermarket Foundation Announces Record Number of Scholarships Awarded

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) Education and Scholarship Committee announced that nearly 400 students were selected to receive scholarships totaling a record-setting $557,600.

The scholarship recipients will attend either a two-year or four-year college or university or an accredited automotive vocational program in the 2019-2020 academic year, and each will receive a scholarship worth $1,000 to $5,000 to advance their education. The vast majority are studying to become a collision, mechanical or heavy-duty repair professional, or pursuing a business or engineering degree that will lead to a career in the automotive aftermarket. In addition, many named scholarships were awarded on behalf of a variety of individuals and organizations. A complete list can be found here.

“We are very pleased that the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and its donor partners can help so many talented students further their education,” said Pete Kornafel, MAAP, co-chairman of the UAF Education and Scholarship Committee. “I want to thank our team of industry volunteers, led by my co-chair Danielle Sonnefeld, who generously donated their time to review so many scholarship applications this year.”

Added UAF Chairman Bob Egan, “The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has reached a new milestone by awarding over $550,000 of scholarships to worthy students preparing to enter the workforce. While the amount of scholarships awarded this year is impressive, there is more work to do when you consider the size of our industry. The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is working diligently to expand the number of scholarships and educational opportunities available in order to help develop a strong aftermarket work force.”

To apply for a scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com after Sept. 15, 2019.