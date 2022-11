UTI, BMW and Premier Truck Group Help Military Service Members

Universal Technical Institute (UTI), BMW of North America and Premier Truck Group are celebrating the success of their on-base technician training programs this Veterans Day, which has resulted in transitioning military members taking jobs at BMW and Premier Truck Group dealerships across the country. The effort first launched in 2018 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., and has since expanded to two additional bases.

BMW of North America and UTI offer the BMW MSTEP technician training program at Camp Pendleton and Fort Bragg, N.C., while Premier Truck Group and UTI offer a diesel technician training program at Fort Bliss, Texas. The programs are available to service members with a technician background who are transitioning to civilian life. “Veterans are highly trained, talented and agile, and among the most dedicated, capable and disciplined students and employees we’ve met,” said Jerome Grant, CEO of UTI. “It is our privilege to support them. That’s why we have built a welcoming environment and programs like this that appreciates their service and sacrifice. We are committed to help our veterans reach their full potential.”

The 16-week BMW technical education p­­rogram features a specialized on-base curriculum and hands-on technical training on diagnostics and technologies unique to the BMW brand. Upon graduation, BMW assists the new technicians with employment at authorized U.S. dealers. There are currently more than 7,000 BMW technicians across the network, and more are needed every year, especially those trained by the company itself. “BMW, in partnership with UTI, is the first premium luxury importer to offer on-base automotive technical training, and we are honored to be help service members transition to a rewarding career as a BMW technician,” said Gary Uyematsu, national technical training manager, BMW of North America. “Besides their previous technician experience and training, veterans bring great team spirit and discipline to our dealerships’ service centers. Our MSTEP program continues to grow, and we appreciate UTI for working in tandem with us to help fill our need for trained BMW technicians.”

A recent graduate of the BMW MSTEP training program at Fort Bragg, Tanner Lambert has just finished his service in the Marine Corps and had a job waiting for him at the dealership of his choice, Ferman BMW in Palm Harbor, Fla. He’s always had an interest in fixing up cars and jumped at the chance to apply for the program as soon as he heard about it. “When you think of quality automotive technician training, you think of UTI. And when you think of BMW, you think of professionalism, quality and a standard of excellence. I knew that if I went to work at a dealership, I wanted to be associated with those values,” said Lambert. “I would absolutely recommend the BMW MSTEP program to transitioning service members, because it can set you up for success immediately after you transition out of the military. When dealerships hire veterans, they’re getting somebody who has been in a leadership position. Veterans have been in tough situations and they know how to look out for themselves and those around them.”

Premier Truck Group launched its on-base Diesel Tech Career Program in January 2021. It features a specialized curriculum with hands-on technical training in a workshop setting. Service members receive training on diagnostic paths and service technologies unique to the Premier Truck Group, and graduates are offered immediate employment. “We have completed seven course rotations and placed 40 graduate veterans in jobs with Premier Truck Group since launching almost two years ago,” said Scott Moss, executive vice president, Human Resources & Administration at Premier Truck Group. “Their strong work ethic and experience working with sophisticated equipment makes them model employees. Our program is a win-win for our organization and transitioning service members, and we appreciate UTI’s training expertise as we look to hire in-demand trained technicians.”

