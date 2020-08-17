UTI Campuses Recognized as 2020 “Schools of Excellence” and “School of Distinction”

Four Universal Technical Institute (UTI) campuses have been named 2019-2020 “Schools of Excellence” by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). The designation, which is the commission’s most prestigious institutional achievement award, recognizes commitment to quality education and preparing students for success.

UTI-Avondale (Ariz.), UTI/MMI-Orlando (Fla.), MMI-Phoenix (Ariz.) and UTI-Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) were all named ACCSC “Schools of Excellence” as a part of the 2019-2020 ACCSC accreditation renewal process.

In addition, UTI’s newest campus in Bloomfield, N.J., received a 2019-2020 “School of Distinction” award for “commitment to the expectations and rigors of accreditation, and delivering quality educational programs to students.” At the time of the ACCSC review, the Bloomfield campus was too new to be eligible for the School of Excellence designation.

“The Schools of Excellence award is not something ACCSC gives. It is something schools earn,” said Christopher Lambert, associate executive director of ACCSC. “ACCSC is incredibly proud of the work being done by UTI to deliver high-quality educational programs that provide meaningful opportunities for students to enter the workforce with in-demand skills. In partnership with UTI, ACCSC is committed to continuing to explore innovations that put students first and contribute to workforce development in the United States.”

Added UTI CEO Jerome Grant, “We are exceptionally proud of our teams and their dedication to operating excellence, exceptional education and, above all, the success of our students. Out of 650 schools now accredited by the ACCSC, only 14 schools earned Schools of Excellence awards, and four of those were our campuses. Every day, and especially now during the pandemic, we see the difference our campus teams make. This recognition by the ACCSC validates our work to give students the skills employers want and provide industry with the highly trained technicians they so urgently need.”