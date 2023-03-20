 VA, NC Commissioners of Insurance to Present at SCRS Meeting

VA, NC Commissioners of Insurance to Present at SCRS Meeting

North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey and Virginia Commissioner of Insurance Scott White will highlight the activities their offices engage in to serve auto insurance consumers.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it will hold a special open board meeting featuring the Virginia Bureau of Insurance (BOI) and the North Carolina Department of Insurance (DOI) on Wednesday, April 12 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Potomac Room at the Omni Richmond in Richmond, Va. The special educational session featuring the BOI and DOI will take place from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.

The special session will feature Virginia Commissioner of Insurance Scott White and North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey, who will highlight the activities their office engages in to serve auto insurance consumers.

In addition to his role as commissioner of insurance of the VA BOI, White was also elected secretary-treasurer of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in December 2022. Causey served the collision repair industry and consumers as an advocate and lobbyist for state auto glass and auto body associations in the southeast region prior to taking his office.

The meeting will focus on both regulatory entities elaborating on the mission and objectives of their departments to help create a better understanding of the tools and resources available to assist consumers and businesses when they encounter challenges in the insurance claims process.This may include discussing tasks such as policy language approval, and capabilities and limitations in fielding and addressing consumer complaints. Ideally, the exchange will identify what role the departments can play in effectively remedying any of the challenges experienced by collision repair customers navigating the auto claims process.

The SCRS open board meeting will also discuss newly elected members of the board, the current state of the association and industry and updates on programs and initiatives the association has been working on for the collision repair industry.

An RSVP is not needed for the meeting. Seating will be first come first served, and SCRS anticipates that this event will fill up quickly. The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) will immediately follow the open board meeting from 12:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. in the James River Ballroom. Later in the week, the industry will gather at the Southeast Collision Conference at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Va.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

