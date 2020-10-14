Vale Training Expands PDR Certification Program

Vale Training has announced the expansion of their paintless dent repair (PDR) certification program. Through an exclusive agreement with PDR Testing and Certification LLC, auto body technicians and PDR specialists will now have expanded access to testing and certification of PDR skills across the U.S.

Vale Training’s longstanding testing protocol introduced 3D scanning technology measuring dent removal in terms of microns (1/1000th of a millimeter). According to Vale Training, proper PDR procedures do not damage vehicles and help to retain pre-loss value at typically lower cost than a traditional auto body repair. Now, with the expanded testing and certification program, obtaining a PDR certification to support vehicle damage related to hail, wind and catastrophe events is a lot easier.

“At Vale, we have served the automotive market for more than 75 years and continue to grow our offerings regularly,” said Douglas Dell, vice president and director of Vale Training. “The expansion of this certification will allow us to better prepare technicians to provide their customers with the highest level of service. Vale is eminently qualified to deliver valued training, certifications and best practices to the industry, and this announcement further solidifies that fact.”

Developed by request of PDR industry professionals, this certification is a timed evaluation of actual PDR on steel and aluminum panels using a state-of-the-art, digital-optic surface measurement device. The test to become certified provides a hands-on demonstration of skill measured by advanced technology. The Vale PDR certification is endorsed by the National Association of Paintless Dent Repair Technicians and has earned a lifetime achievement award from Mobile Tech News. Since its inception, Vale Training has certified technicians from all over the world including Canada, Europe, Japan, Korea and Mexico.

“With the expansion of this program, we are thrilled to not only help Vale Training set a higher standard of certification for PDR, but to also standardize that high level across the industry,” said Anita Dill, CEO of PDR Testing and Certification, LLC. “Our deep industry knowledge combined with Vale Training’s innovation in the PDR space will undoubtedly improve the paintless dent repair space as a whole.”

