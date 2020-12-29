Valspar Automotive Features 12 Refinishers in 2021 Calendar

Valspar Automotive has selected the winners of its award-winning finishes contest to be showcased in the 2021 Valspar Automotive Calendar.

On this year’s cover, Valspar Automotive celebrates the work of Bo Vescio of Vescio’s Customizing in Rogers, Minn., on a 1958 Bocar. Other standouts include Jason Vander Woude’s 2015 Harley-Davidson Roadglide from NSD Paintwerks in Lowell, Ind., and Chad Martin’s 2001 Ford F-250 from Chad’s Custom Dreams in Saluda, S.C.

“This year’s calendar showcases the work of some of the country’s most renowned refinishers,” said Rob Mowson, vice president of marketing for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “You’ll see some pretty remarkable classic and custom cars, street rods, muscle cars and motorcycles finished in Valspar-only brand products including DeBeer Refinish, Matrix Edge, Prospray Finishes and Valspar Refinish.”

The winners of the 2021 Valspar Automotive calendar are:

January: 2015 Harley-Davidson Roadglide, Jason Vander Woude, NSD Paintwerks

2015 Harley-Davidson Roadglide, Jason Vander Woude, NSD Paintwerks February: 1958 Chevrolet Apache, Brian Vastien, Hammer Fab

1958 Chevrolet Apache, Brian Vastien, Hammer Fab March: 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback, Ryan Evans & Lonny Speer, Count’s Kustoms

1966 Ford Mustang Fastback, Ryan Evans & Lonny Speer, Count’s Kustoms April: 1963 Buick Riviera, Justin Nichols, Nichols Paint & Fab

1963 Buick Riviera, Justin Nichols, Nichols Paint & Fab May: 1958 Bocar, Bo Vescio, Vescio’s Customizing

1958 Bocar, Bo Vescio, Vescio’s Customizing June: 2016 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Jace Hudson, The Fast Life Garage

2016 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Jace Hudson, The Fast Life Garage July: 2001 Ford F-250, Chad Martin, Chad’s Custom Dreams

2001 Ford F-250, Chad Martin, Chad’s Custom Dreams August: 1967 Pontiac Lemans, John Wargo, The Custom Shop

1967 Pontiac Lemans, John Wargo, The Custom Shop September : 1971 Chevrolet Corvette, Joe Gomez, Pine Valley Auto

: 1971 Chevrolet Corvette, Joe Gomez, Pine Valley Auto October: 1959 Porsche 356 Convertible D, Matt Howard, Deluxe Customs

1959 Porsche 356 Convertible D, Matt Howard, Deluxe Customs November: 1962 Volkswagen 23 Window Deluxe Bus, Ryan Emmel, Emmel’s Enamels

1962 Volkswagen 23 Window Deluxe Bus, Ryan Emmel, Emmel’s Enamels December: 1966 Chevrolet C10, Joe Tilley, Mike Sabetti Body Shop Inc.

New for 2021 is a month-by-month digital download option for the calendar. Follow Valspar on Facebook @ValsparAutomotive for monthly calendar downloads for your mobile device and desktop.