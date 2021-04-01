Valspar Releases 2021 2Q Training Schedule

The second-quarter curriculum of nationwide training seminars for the Valspar Automotive brand has been released. These sessions, offered through Valspar training centers, provide continuing education for collision repair professionals.

Click Here to Read More

The April, May and June schedule focuses on the following refinishing systems from Valspar: DeBeer Refinish, Matrix Edge, Valspar Refinish and Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM).

“Valspar training courses are designed to keep automotive refinishing professionals up-to-date on current trends and technologies,” said Rob Mowson, marketing vice president, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “We want to equip them with the right skills – ones that will help them meet the evolving needs of their customers.”

A complete list of the second quarter training sessions includes:

Atlanta Training Center – Atlanta, Ga.

June 7 – DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 System Painter Certification

Valspar Training Center – Grand Prairie, Texas

April 1 – DeBeer Refinish 900 WaterBase 900+ Series Painter Certification

April 15 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series Color Adjustment

April 27 – Matrix Edge Painter Certification

May 13 – Valspar Refinish Painter Certification

May 18 – Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM)

June 1 – DeBeer Refinish Painter Certification

June 3 – DeBeer Refinish Berobase 500 System Color Adjustment

June 8 – Valspar Refinish LVB Painter Certification

June 29 – Matrix Edge Painter Certification

For more information about Valspar’s curriculum and/or to enroll in a class, visit valsparauto.com.