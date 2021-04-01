Connect with us

News

Valspar Releases 2021 2Q Training Schedule

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The second-quarter curriculum of nationwide training seminars for the Valspar Automotive brand has been released. These sessions, offered through Valspar training centers, provide continuing education for collision repair professionals.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The April, May and June schedule focuses on the following refinishing systems from Valspar: DeBeer Refinish, Matrix Edge, Valspar Refinish and Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM).

“Valspar training courses are designed to keep automotive refinishing professionals up-to-date on current trends and technologies,” said Rob Mowson, marketing vice president, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “We want to equip them with the right skills – ones that will help them meet the evolving needs of their customers.”

A complete list of the second quarter training sessions includes:

Atlanta Training Center – Atlanta, Ga.

  • June 7 – DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 System Painter Certification

Valspar Training Center – Grand Prairie, Texas

  • April 1 – DeBeer Refinish 900 WaterBase 900+ Series Painter Certification
  • April 15 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series Color Adjustment
  • April 27 – Matrix Edge Painter Certification
  • May 13 – Valspar Refinish Painter Certification
  • May 18 – Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM)
  • June 1 – DeBeer Refinish Painter Certification
  • June 3 – DeBeer Refinish Berobase 500 System Color Adjustment
  • June 8 – Valspar Refinish LVB Painter Certification
  • June 29 – Matrix Edge Painter Certification

For more information about Valspar’s curriculum and/or to enroll in a class, visit valsparauto.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Alignable Names Dianna Yurko of Autocrafters CARSTAR Local Business Person Of Year

Events: HD Repair Forum to Offer Fall Event

Associations: WIN Announces 2021 Most Influential Women Award Winners

News: Autel Releases Video on IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System

Advertisement

on

Valspar Releases 2021 2Q Training Schedule

on

People on the Move

on

Association News

on

BodyShop Business on Holiday
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Valspar Releases 2021 2Q Training Schedule

News: People on the Move

Associations: Association News

Uncategorized: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: BodyShop Business on Holiday
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

NSF International

NSF International
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Associations

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Management

Traits of a Successful Leader

Diagnostics

Calibration Centers: Creating a New Business

OEMs

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year
Connect
BodyShop Business