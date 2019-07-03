Valspar Releases Third Quarter Training Schedule for 2019

Valspar has announced its third quarter training schedule for refinishers seeking I-CAR training opportunities. The courses, offered through Valspar Automotive training centers, will provide color theory, hands-on application, and classroom learning for water and solvent technologies.

“Courses are not only designed to teach students Valspar Automotive refinish systems, they’re designed to provide the knowledge they need to return to the shop and make a direct impact on throughput and profitability,” said Rod Habel, director of training operations for Valspar.

Valspar Automotive training centers are located in Detroit, Mich., Grand Prairie, Texas, and Reno, Nev. Further details regarding the 2019 third quarter schedule focusing on all of Valspar Automotive Refinish Systems including Valspar Refinish, Matrix Automotive Finishes, Prospray Finishes, DeBeer Refinish and Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM) can be found below:

Color Theory teaches students everything they need to know about color, from how to get to the right color to how to use tools and resources properly including the Valspar Automotive Color Focus formula retrieval system.

For more information and/or to enroll in a class, visit the company’s website.