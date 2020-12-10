Vehicle Service Group Helping Students Stay Warm and Healthy This Winter

Vehicle Service Group (VSG) is helping students in Jefferson County Indiana school districts stay warm this winter by donating hats and gloves to every elementary student in the county. The donation is part of VSG’s effort to give back for #GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement encouraging people and organizations to transform their communities.

The Stay Warm – Stay Healthy program will provide a logo hat in school colors, a pair of gloves and a card with winter health tips to more than 2,200 students at Jefferson County’s five public and private elementary schools. The program’s mission is to promote health and safety during the winter months among the community’s children. VSG and school officials will come together on Dec. 1 to deliver the winter gear to the students.

“We are so very excited to be a part of VSG’s Stay Warm – Stay Healthy campaign,” said Ashley Schutte, communications coordinator at Madison Consolidated Schools, the county’s largest school district. “VSG continues to be a very generous educational partner and is a blessing to our schools in many ways for all students. The gift of warmth is a meaningful way to show how much they care for our kids. These beanies and gloves are a wonderful gift for our Future Cubs that will keep giving year after year.”