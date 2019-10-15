VeriFacts Announces Return to SEMA

VeriFacts Automotive announced it will introduce an expanded offering of coaching, evaluation, verification and OEM certification services at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

VeriFacts Automotive provides skilled coaching and verification services for thousands of collision repair facilities across North America. These services help shops adopt advanced technologies, deliver higher quality repairs, showcase their quality with a third-party review process and ultimately provide higher customer satisfaction. Every year, VeriFacts Automotive provides coaching, verification or OEM certification impacting thousands of collision repair technicians and several million vehicle repairs.

Vehicle manufacturers work with VeriFacts Automotive because the right repair protects their customers and their brand value. VeriFacts Automotive has created a verified network of collision repair facilities so that OEMs can trust their repair procedures are being followed. For collision repair facilities, VeriFacts Automotive helps them achieve critical OEM certifications. The VeriFacts Automotive coaches conduct thorough assessments of equipment, processes and training against OEM repair standards, and help facilities plan their investment in technology and training to achieve and maintain these certifications.

VeriFacts Automotive will be located in the North Hall at booth no. 10745 and invites SEMA attendees and VeriFacts customers to see all the new exciting developments and solutions from the company.

“The SEMA Show is a tremendous opportunity to join all of the leaders in the collision repair and automotive aftermarket industry to look at opportunities ahead, see new products and technologies, and connect with our loyal customers and partners,” said Farzam Afshar, CEO of VeriFacts. “We continue to evolve and improve our coaching, evaluation, verification and OEM certification resources, and look forward to sharing these with the world.”