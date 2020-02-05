VeriFacts Automotive has announced the lineup of guest speakers and panels to be featured at the 11th VeriFacts Symposium Feb. 20-21, 2020 in Newport Beach, Calif.

Held at the Fashion Island Hotel, the event will feature two days of discussion about the changes ahead for the collision repair industry, collaborative solution development, exhibitor clinics and keynote speakers.

The headline speakers are:

, executive director, Global Aftersales Engineering & Service Operations, General Motors: “GM Global Strategy on the Future of Collision Repair” Amin Toufani, lead professor, Singularity University: “Exonomics and Exponential Business Models”

Other speakers and panels include:

, managing director and global co-head, Automotive Aftermarket Investment Banking, Jefferies, LLC: “The Future of Consolidation” Fred Iantorno , vice president, Internet of Things, VeriFacts Automotive and moderator for “Realities of Current and Future ADAS Technology.” Panelists will include Bob Augustine, vice president of business development, OPUS IVS; Scott Brown, founder, Diagnostic Network; Greg Potter, chief technology officer, Equipment & Tool Institute

, CEO, Avery Consulting, and , chief of the Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR), State of California: “Consumer Viewpoint” VeriFacts Technology, Coaching and Risk Management: Cindy Granse, vice president of Information Technology & Support, VeriFacts Automotive; William Romaniello III, vice president of Operations & Education, VeriFacts Automotive; Mike Miller, vice president, OEM Services, VeriFacts Automotive; Cory Balsitis, solutions manager, VeriFacts Automotive; Chris Ollila, director of coaching and account manager, VeriFacts Automotive

“The VeriFacts Symposium features an incredible lineup of speakers and panelists who will address the future of the collision repair industry,” said Farzam Afshar, CEO of VeriFacts Automotive. “The VeriFacts Symposium is a safe place for like-minded colleagues to discuss the changes ahead for the collision repair industry. Together, we can chart the course for success and navigate the future of collision repair.”