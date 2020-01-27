VeriFacts Automotive Announces Winner of Ultimate Viewing Party Contest

VeriFacts Automotive has announced the winner of their VeriFacts Automotive Ultimate Viewing Party Contest launched at SEMA 2019.
Collision repair shop owners and managers did their best to forecast the two teams and coaches to reach the Super Bowl in Miami, but in the end, only one prognosticator was correct.
Amish Patel, general manager of Midwest Auto Body of Lisle in Lisle, Ill., correctly predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers would face off in Miami on Feb. 2. By correctly predicting the two teams to make it through the playoffs, Patel will take home the VeriFacts Ultimate Viewing Party package, which includes a 65-in. Smart TV and a gift basket to enjoy during the big game.
Patel has been a customer of VeriFacts Automotive for two years, and he had high praise for the services they provide.
“The collision repair industry needs education on how to properly repair the cars that we see come into our shops today,” said Patel. “VeriFacts Automotive does a great job training, coaching and reinforcing proper repair procedures for our technicians. Because of my relationship with VeriFacts, I am much more confident now working with the insurance carrier and the repair standards to ensure we are making the safest, highest quality repair for the consumer.”
As far as his ability to predict the two teams that made it through the playoffs, Patel said, “I’m an analytical guy. I figured the Chiefs would be hungry from last year’s loss to the Patriots, and the 49ers are just a powerhouse. It should be a very exciting game. I look forward to watching it on my new 65-inch TV!”
The contest entries that did not accurately predict the final two teams were given a second chance to win through a random drawing. Shawn Griffin, national collision director of Asbury Automotive Group, was the winner of that drawing and will also receive a big game viewing package and a 65-in. Smart TV from VeriFacts Automotive.
“Since partnering with Verifacts Automotive six months ago, our experience has been awesome,” said Griffin. “They built report cards for each of our 26 collision centers on the quality of repair and help verify that repairs are being done properly. They visit the centers monthly and educate and coach our technicians. It’s a real benefit having VeriFacts as a partner.”