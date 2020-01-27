VeriFacts Automotive Announces Winner of Ultimate Viewing Party Contest

Click Here to Read More

Collision repair shop owners and managers did their best to forecast the two teams and coaches to reach the Super Bowl in Miami, but in the end, only one prognosticator was correct.

Amish Patel, general manager of Midwest Auto Body of Lisle in Lisle, Ill., correctly predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers would face off in Miami on Feb. 2. By correctly predicting the two teams to make it through the playoffs, Patel will take home the VeriFacts Ultimate Viewing Party package, which includes a 65-in. Smart TV and a gift basket to enjoy during the big game.

Patel has been a customer of VeriFacts Automotive for two years, and he had high praise for the services they provide.

“The collision repair industry needs education on how to properly repair the cars that we see come into our shops today,” said Patel. “VeriFacts Automotive does a great job training, coaching and reinforcing proper repair procedures for our technicians. Because of my relationship with VeriFacts, I am much more confident now working with the insurance carrier and the repair standards to ensure we are making the safest, highest quality repair for the consumer.”