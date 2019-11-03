VeriFacts Giving Away 65-inch Smart TVs at SEMA

VeriFacts Automotive announced it will be giving away four 65-inch LED smart TVs at the 2019 SEMA Show as part of its Ultimate Viewing Party contest.

Participant can stop by booth no. 10745 in the North Hall Nov. 5-8 and enter their predictions on the two coaches and teams to face off in the big game in Miami in February 2020. If they predict correctly, they could take home one of four grand prizes – a 65” LED Smart TV. Must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Registration is open to qualified attendees who visit the VeriFacts Automotive booth No. 10745 in the North Hall during SEMA show hours from Tuesday, November 5, through Friday November 8. Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Also, attendees must be collision repair facility owners, managers, technicians and employees at an independent, MSO or franchise collision repair network at the time of entry.

After entering the contest, follow VeriFacts Automotive on Facebook and @VeriFactsAuto on Twitter each week in January to see who is still in the game. The winners will be selected based on the correct prediction, and if more than two participants had that correct prediction, a random drawing will be held to determine the winners.

Four winners be selected based on their team predictions – two from among current VeriFacts Automotive customers, and two from the entries of those who are not yet customers. Contest rules can be found here.