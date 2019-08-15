VeriFacts Renews Commitment to CIECA

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced that VeriFacts Automotive LLC recently renewed its commitment to the organization and the CIECA Standards. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., VeriFacts is an independent third-party provider that verifies and reinforces the implementation of best repair practices within the collision industry.

“Our focus is on quality repairs and keeping drivers safe on the road,” said Farzam Afshar, CEO of VeriFacts.

The company offers a wide variety of services and technology solutions to collision repairers, OEMs, insurers and other entities in the supply chain. This includes on-the-job technician coaching, equipment and process validation, and repair quality measurement and assessment solutions.

“We joined CIECA because the organization is committed to reduce the cost of electronic commerce and significantly improve efficiency throughout our industry,” added Afshar.

Since joining the organization, Afshar has been a CIECA chairman and volunteer.

“CIECA standards are important for our industry because any time there is a standard, there are rules of engagement and a direct path for higher innovation,” he said. “This allows all industry participants to leverage data sharing and connectivity, which ultimately benefits the consumer and the entire industry.”