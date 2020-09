VeriFacts Automotive announced it will be hosting a webinar on COVID-19 on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. EST.

Susanna Gotsch, industry analyst at CCC Information Services, will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption, accelerated change and a need for resilience…and a peek into the future.

To participate in the webinar, click here.

For more information, email [email protected].