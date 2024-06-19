 Vessel Tool Introduces 36-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Vessel Tool Introduces 36-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set

The 9836U replaceable 36-piece screwdriver bit set's high-precision hardening and machining ensure sufficient hardness, toughness and accuracy in fitting various screw recesses.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Vessel Tool has introduced the 9836U replaceable 36-piece screwdriver bit set made of special alloy steel for industrial use. High-precision hardening and machining ensure sufficient hardness, toughness and accuracy in fitting various screw recesses.

Related Articles

Grip surfaces are made of hard anodized aluminum. The end cap rotates smoothly for excellent operation. Bits can be easily replaced thanks to the magnet built into the end of the grip. The strong magnet force can attract small screws.

The storage case is designed with rounded edges for comfort and ease of holding. The case opens by sliding the red locking part and stands by itself with the lid as the support. The bit holder can be moved forward for easy access to the bits.

Vessel Tool has been a Japanese manufacturer of high-quality screwdrivers and bits for over 100 years. Their distribution extends to over 40 countries.

For more information, visit vesseltoolusa.com.

You May Also Like

Products

Dent Fix Introduces Razor Scraper Set for Windshield Removal

The DF-608 Razor Scraper Set’s narrow blades fit into tight places when removing seals around automotive windows or gaskets.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Dent Fix Equipment has introduced the DF-608 Razor Scraper Set, which offers a window removal experience unmatched by any other scraper set.

The razor features a comfort handle grip and four unique styles of precision, narrow blades that fit into tight places when removing seals around automotive windows or gaskets.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
SRP Products Launches Velocity Contaminant Removal System

Velocity CR-007 is a three-part contaminant removal system for windshield installation.

By Jason Stahl
Mayhew Expands Dominator Pro Pry Bar Line

Mayhew Tools has added two new orange- and green-handled pry bars to their longstanding Dominator Pro Pry Bar product line.

By Jason Stahl
KBS Bed Liner Protects Truck Beds and Body Panels

KBS Bed Liner protects truck beds, body panels and under the vehicle with a tough, flexible and scratch-resistant polyurethane coating.

By Jason Stahl
Snap-on Wraps Up National Welding Month with Hot Products 

Snap-on is notching up both gear and tools with a high-powered heat gun, MIG welder and protective jacket designed with welding professionals in mind.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Kaeser Announces Expansion of KAirFree Program

Kaeser Compressors’ KAirFree service has been expanded to include 30-, 50- and 100-hp options with guaranteed compressed air for a fixed monthly fee.

By Jason Stahl
Dent Fix Introduces Cold Adhesive Glue Pad Set

The kit is a great way for collision repairers to quickly and safely move large areas of metal efficiently when paired with a separately sourced slide hammer.

By Jason Stahl
Snap-on Takes the Heat Off Upgrading A/C Service Lines

Snap-on helps shops take the heat off upgrading and adding A/C service with products ranging from recyclers to leak detectors and enhanced protective equipment.

By Jason Stahl
Florida Pneumatic Introduces New AIRCAT 6410 3/16″ Air Hydraulic Riveter

The new AIRCAT 6410 3/16” Air Hydraulic Riveter features 2,000 lbs. of pull force and is designed to handle both 5/32” and 3/16” steel and aluminum structural rivets.

By Jason Stahl