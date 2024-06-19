Vessel Tool Introduces 36-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set

Vessel Tool has introduced the 9836U replaceable 36-piece screwdriver bit set made of special alloy steel for industrial use. High-precision hardening and machining ensure sufficient hardness, toughness and accuracy in fitting various screw recesses.

Grip surfaces are made of hard anodized aluminum. The end cap rotates smoothly for excellent operation. Bits can be easily replaced thanks to the magnet built into the end of the grip. The strong magnet force can attract small screws.

The storage case is designed with rounded edges for comfort and ease of holding. The case opens by sliding the red locking part and stands by itself with the lid as the support. The bit holder can be moved forward for easy access to the bits.

Vessel Tool has been a Japanese manufacturer of high-quality screwdrivers and bits for over 100 years. Their distribution extends to over 40 countries.

For more information, visit vesseltoolusa.com.