Jason Stahl has 25 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

The latest “Crash Course” video, presented by Launch Tech USA, is now available for viewing.

In the video, BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl talks about the need for calibration after many repairs to late-model vehicles as well as emphasizes the fact that even if there’s no light on the dash after a recalibration, that doesn’t mean that the sensors have been aimed properly.