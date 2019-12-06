Body Shop Business
VIDEO: Autel’s MA600 Mobile ADAS Calibration Platform

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

George Lesniak, director of sales and training for Autel, explains the features of the MA600 Mobile ADAS Calibration Platform. For more information, visit auteltech.com.

