VIDEO: Finding Leaders in Your Body Shop ByBodyShop Business Staff Writers on February 11, 2020 BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl offers tips on how to identify an employee in your organization who has the potential to become a leader from the BodyShop Business Launch Tech USA Collision Studio at Babcox Media. In this article:collision studio, Launch Tech