Video

VIDEO: How OE Vehicle Systems Are Engineered to Work together

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Many parts may “meet spec,” but are they the best option? This video sponsored by ACDelco.
A vehicle’s many parts must work together for maximum safety, comfort and reliability. Suspension, braking, filtration and engine parts are engineered by the OE as systems that operate at peak performance.

Unfortunately, most drivers don’t pay attention to their vehicle’s components until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to follow proper maintenance procedures to keep everything operating efficiently.

Parts may “meet spec,” but are they the best option for your customer?

This video is sponsored by ACDelco.

on

on

VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 2

on

