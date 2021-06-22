Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses Hunter Engineering’s DAS 3000 and ADASLink system with all the targets, cameras and tools needed to perform a complete ADAS calibration in a unit that can be easily moved around to work where needed in the shop. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
Video
VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 and ADASLink Complete Calibration System
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the features and benefits of Hunter Engineering’s DAS 3000 and ADASLink system.