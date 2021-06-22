Connect with us
VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 and ADASLink Complete Calibration System

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the features and benefits of Hunter Engineering’s DAS 3000 and ADASLink system.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses Hunter Engineering’s DAS 3000 and ADASLink system with all the targets, cameras and tools needed to perform a complete ADAS calibration in a unit that can be easily moved around to work where needed in the shop. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

