Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Post-Alignment Test Drive, Presented by Launch Tech USA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

With systems like lane departure and automatic cruise control, the post-alignment test drive has taken on a whole new meaning.

Advertisement

The latest “Crash Course” video, presented by Launch Tech USA, is now available for viewing.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this video, BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses why toe-and-go alignments are a thing of the past.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Making a Good Weld, Part 1

Video: VIDEO: Tech Compensation

Video: VIDEO: Turbocharger Diagnostics

Video: VIDEO: Creating SOPs

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Post-Alignment Test Drive, Presented by Launch Tech USA

on

VIDEO: Implementing Lean in Your Body Shop, Part 1

on

VIDEO: ADAS and Brakes, Presented by Launch Tech USA

on

VIDEO: Making a Good Weld, Part 3
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: CCAR Releases COVID-19 Best Practices and Training

News: Mitchell Announces Cloud-Based Glass Claims and Repair Management Solution

News: Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Introduces Quality App

Video: VIDEO: Post-Alignment Test Drive, Presented by Launch Tech USA

Associations: ABAT Creates Customer Complaint Form for Member Shops
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists
Contact: Howard Dunlap Phone: 440-973-4661
93 Karl St, Berea oh 44017
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Article Exposes Insurance Company Steering Tactics

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Refinish

Spray-Gun Tips for Automotive Painting
Connect