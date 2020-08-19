VIDEO: Post-Alignment Test Drive, Presented by Launch Tech USA

The latest “Crash Course” video, presented by Launch Tech USA, is now available for viewing.
In this video, BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses why toe-and-go alignments are a thing of the past.
With systems like lane departure and automatic cruise control, the post-alignment test drive has taken on a whole new meaning.
