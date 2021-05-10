BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses how collision repairers should handle the recalibrating of Honda vehicles and the safety and driver assistance systems that will require inspections, calibrations and/or aiming after collision repairs. To watch a video on the scanning of Honda vehicles, click here.
Video
VIDEO: Recalibrating Honda Vehicles
Honda safety and driver assistance systems that will require inspections, calibrations and/or aiming after collision repairs.
Click Here to Read More