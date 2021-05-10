Connect with us
VIDEO: Recalibrating Honda Vehicles

Honda safety and driver assistance systems that will require inspections, calibrations and/or aiming after collision repairs.

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses how collision repairers should handle the recalibrating of Honda vehicles and the safety and driver assistance systems that will require inspections, calibrations and/or aiming after collision repairs. To watch a video on the scanning of Honda vehicles, click here.

