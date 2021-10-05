VIDEO: Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 3

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and Joe Keene, automotive video producer and ASE-certified technician, discuss electronic blueprinting – the next step to take after you have identified the specific ADAS features in a vehicle and performed a pre-repair scan – from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com. Part 3 of a 7-part series.