VIDEO: Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 3

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Jason Stahl and Joe Keene discuss the next step in ADAS repair after vehicle intake and pre-scan: electronic blueprinting.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and Joe Keene, automotive video producer and ASE-certified technician, discuss electronic blueprinting – the next step to take after you have identified the specific ADAS features in a vehicle and performed a pre-repair scan – from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com. Part 3 of a 7-part series.

Watch Part 1 here.

Watch Part 2 here.

