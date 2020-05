BodyShop Business and Evercoat have collaborated to produce a video series titled, “Body Filler Basics: The Right Products and Processes Get the Right Results.”

Click Here to Read More

In Part 5 of the series above, BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and Tim McKinney, senior application engineer from Evercoat, discuss the importance of using proper mixing sheets.

To view all 7 videos in the series, click here to view the playlist on YouTube.