Hunter trainer Dave Fox and Andrew Markel of Babcox Media discuss the challenge for alignment technicians of setting toe on a vehicle and making sure the steering wheel is straight.
This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Company.
How Hunter’s WinToe can help technicians set toe on a vehicle more quickly, accurately and easily.
Hunter trainer Dave Fox and Andrew Markel of Babcox Media discuss the challenge for alignment technicians of setting toe on a vehicle and making sure the steering wheel is straight.
This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Company.