Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s premium line of Dolphin glazes and putties that utilize the latest advancements in resin technology. In this video, he focuses on UP0658 Dolphin Ultra Fine Glazing Putty and UP0714 Ultra Fine Finishing Glaze. Part 1 in a 2-part series.
VIDEO: U-POL Dolphin Premium Glazes and Putties, Part 1
