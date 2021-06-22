Connect with us
VIDEO: U-POL Flexible High-Density Bumper Filler, Part 1

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Dan Reutter discusses how to use U-POL’s UP7061 Flexible High Density Bumper Filler to fix road rash, deep gouges and holes in flexible parts.
Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s UP7061 Flexible High Density Bumper Filler that allows collision repairers to skip the gun, static mixers and two-part cartridges and get right to fixing road rash, deep gouges and holes in flexible parts quickly and easily. Part 1 in a 2-part series.

