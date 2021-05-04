VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 3

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses Raptor Protective Coating system aerosols, particularly Acid Etch Primer for the etching and priming of smaller, exposed bare metal surfaces in one step; 1K Adhesion Promoter for flexible plastics and hard-to-reach areas; and a range of 2K aerosols which work well as protective, anti-corrosion primers in larger exposed surfaces. Part 3 in a 5-part series.