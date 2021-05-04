Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 3

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses a range of aerosols that are part of the Raptor Protective Coating system.
Advertisement

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses Raptor Protective Coating system aerosols, particularly Acid Etch Primer for the etching and priming of smaller, exposed bare metal surfaces in one step; 1K Adhesion Promoter for flexible plastics and hard-to-reach areas; and a range of 2K aerosols which work well as protective, anti-corrosion primers in larger exposed surfaces. Part 3 in a 5-part series.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Watch Part 1 here.

Watch Part 2 here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: ADAS and Ride Height

Video: VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 1

Video: VIDEO: Dismounting and Mounting Tire Assemblies

Video: VIDEO: Fuel Levels and Alignment Angles

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 3

on

VIDEO: Factors to Consider When Changing Paint Lines

on

VIDEO: Equalizer Transformer and Power Pump

on

VIDEO: How OE Vehicle Systems Are Engineered to Work together
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Milwaukee Tool to Expand Corporate Operations into Downtown Milwaukee

Video: VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 3

Consolidators: Service King Now Open in Sugar Land, Texas

News: Mitchell, Mazda Launch U.S. Collision Repair Network

News: CCC to Launch New Platform Allowing Electronic Payments
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

SATA Spray Equipment

SATA Spray Equipment
Contact: Andrea HindtPhone: 800-533-8016Fax: 507-346-7481
PO Box 46, Spring Valley MN 55975
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business