Videos of the Week

VIDEO: Advanced Materials in Vehicles

Jason Stahl discusses the state of advanced materials in vehicles today from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media.

VIDEO: U-POL Flexible High-Density Bumper Filler, Part 1

Dan Reutter discusses how to use U-POL’s UP7061 Flexible High Density Bumper Filler to fix road rash, deep gouges and holes in flexible parts.

VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 and ADASLink Complete Calibration System

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the features and benefits of Hunter Engineering’s DAS 3000 and ADASLink system.

