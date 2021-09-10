Videos of the Week

Connect with us

VIDEO: U-POL Specialty Fillers, Part 1

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL D Fine Metallic Polyester Filler, a versatile direct-to-metal formula with high adhesion across multiple substrates.

VIDEO: PPG Envirobase Low-VOC Clearcoat System

Reproduce a range of gloss levels with PPG’s Envirobase High-Performance 2.1 Low-VOC Matte and Semi-Gloss Clearcoat System.

WATCH: SOP Training Videos from PPG

PPG has an extensive collection of SOP training videos covering many collision repair and refinish procedures.

