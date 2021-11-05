Videos of the Week

WATCH: SEMA Day 2, Collision
Day 2 at the Collision Repair & Refinish section in the Upper South Hall of SEMA.
WATCH: Chip Foose Experience at SEMA
The Chip Foose Experience at SEMA is the largest gathering of Foose-built vehicles ever assembled.
WATCH: Evercoat Launches New Light Speed LED Cure System
Evercoat did a “live launch” of its new Light Speed LED Cure System featuring three specially formulated products including Light Speed Optex Premium Body Filler with dual-cure color-changing technology, Light Speed LED Cure 440 Express Micro-Pinhole Eliminator and Light Speed LED Cure High Build Primer.
WATCH: A Taste of the SEMA Show Floor
A brief walk through the Collision Repair & Refinish section of the SEMA Show.
WATCH: Tour of AkzoNobel’s Outdoor SEMA Booth
Take a tour of AkzoNobel’s 4,800 square feet of outdoor exhibit space featuring five of Dave Kindig’s vintage masterpieces.
Preventing Fires in Your Auto Body Shop, Part 2 (VIDEO)
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl offers four more tips on how to prevent a fire in your collision repair facility.
