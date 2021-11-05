Videos of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Day 2 at the Collision Repair & Refinish section in the Upper South Hall of SEMA.

Watch here.

WATCH: Chip Foose Experience at SEMA

The Chip Foose Experience at SEMA is the largest gathering of Foose-built vehicles ever assembled.

Watch here.

WATCH: Evercoat Launches New Light Speed LED Cure System

Evercoat did a “live launch” of its new Light Speed LED Cure System featuring three specially formulated products including Light Speed Optex Premium Body Filler with dual-cure color-changing technology, Light Speed LED Cure 440 Express Micro-Pinhole Eliminator and Light Speed LED Cure High Build Primer.