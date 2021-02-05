Videos of the Week

Connect with us

VIDEO: Matching OEM E-Coat with U-POL Premium Aerosols

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, shows how easy it is to match OEM e-coat with U-POL’s Premium Aerosols.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Hall Buick GMC Excels with Evercoat Products

Mark Smith of Hall Buick GMC discusses the success his shop has had using Evercoat’s OPTEX product line.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Toe Angles and Vehicle Stability

How Hunter’s WinToe can help technicians set toe on a vehicle more quickly, accurately and easily.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Rocker Panel SMART Repair with U-POL Premium Aerosols

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, demonstrates a SMART repair on a rocker panel using only a handful of U-POL’s Premium Aerosols.

Read more here.

Consolidators: AutoCanada Acquires Auto Bugatti Certified Collision Repair Center

News: Collision Industry Mourns the Loss of Bano Ramirez

News: Bid on Daytona 500 Tickets to Support Collision Education

News: New York Body Shop, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride to Needy Family

Axalta's Cromax XP Featured at Daytona International Speedway

Consolidator Report

Top 5 Stories of the Week
News: Axalta’s Cromax XP Featured at Daytona International Speedway

Products: Dent Fix Announces New Nylon Rivet Assortment Kit

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Brand Integrity and the Value of OEM Parts

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers
