Videos of the Week

U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s high-build primer from their System 20 primers and clearcoats.

Watch here.

Induction Innovations Supports Breast Cancer at SEMA (VIDEO)

Special-edition Mini Ductor Venom HPs were sold in support of breast cancer awareness.

Watch here.

Auto Body Shop Insurance Mysteries Solved, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Four common misconceptions auto body shops have about their insurance policies.

Watch here.

News: GFS Partners with Certified Collision Group

News: SEMA Opens Applications for Speakers of 2022 Education Program

Consolidators: Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Announces CEO Transition

Associations: ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Great Lakes Region

Videos of the Week

Association News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

Hunter Announces Two Additions to International Field Team
Sponsored Content: THE EASY MATCH FOR LOW GLOSS FINISHES
AirVANTAGE/Prime Supply Inc. Tools

Contact: Raymond Ng Phone: 909-597-1788
14161 Albers Way, Chino CA 91710
THE EASY MATCH FOR LOW GLOSS FINISHES
