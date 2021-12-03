Videos of the Week

Click Here to Read More

KECO’s Glue Pull Repair System was named the 2021 Collision Repair & Refinish Product of the Year at the SEMA Show.

Watch here.

ADAS and Alignment, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Does proper alignment have anything to do with ADAS features?

Watch here.

ADAS and Alignment, Part 2 (VIDEO)

What do calibrations have to do with alignments?

Watch here.

Auto Body Trends in 2022 (VIDEO)

Increasing vehicle age, parts sourcing challenges, finding qualified techs…it’s all coming our way in 2022.

Watch here.

Auto Body Shop Insurance Mysteries Solved, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Four more common misconceptions auto body shops have about their insurance policies.

Watch here.

2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile (VIDEO)

Insights from the 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile, a statistical snapshot of the collision repair industry.

Watch here.

Killer Tools Reviews Complete Line of Equipment at SEMA (VIDEO)

Tim Gerhards of Killer Tools discusses Killer Tools’ 38 Special Steel Electrode Dent Puller with Seated Cart, tram gauges, plastic repair system and more.

Watch here.