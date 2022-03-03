Videos of the Week

Are Your Employees Protected from the Elements? (VIDEO)

Click Here to Read More

How to identify the signs and symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia in your employees.

Watch here.

Do You Have a Plan for ADAS? (VIDEO)

Addressing vehicles with ADAS at your shop starts with a well thought-out plan.

Watch here.

Shop Safety: Avoiding the Worst-Case Scenario (VIDEO)

Have you made your shop as safe as possible to avoid the worst-case scenario — the death of an employee?

Watch here.