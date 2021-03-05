Connect with us

Videos of the Week

VIDEO: Fiberglass Repair, Presented by Evercoat

Tim McKinney, senior application engineer from Evercoat, goes over the keys to successful fiberglass repair.

VIDEO: U-POL Dolphin Premium Glazes and Putties, Part 1

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s premium line of Dolphin glazes and putties that utilize the latest advancements in resin technology.

VIDEO: Understanding DTCs

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl explains why simply plugging a scan tool into an OBD port will not tell a technician all they need to know to fix the vehicle.

VIDEO: Restoring and Repairing Plastic Parts with U-POL Premium Aerosols

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, demonstrates two types of plastic repairs using U-POL’s premium aerosols.

In this article:
