Videos of the Week

VIDEO: Fiberglass Repair, Presented by Evercoat
Tim McKinney, senior application engineer from Evercoat, goes over the keys to successful fiberglass repair.
VIDEO: U-POL Dolphin Premium Glazes and Putties, Part 1
Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s premium line of Dolphin glazes and putties that utilize the latest advancements in resin technology.
VIDEO: Understanding DTCs
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl explains why simply plugging a scan tool into an OBD port will not tell a technician all they need to know to fix the vehicle.
VIDEO: Restoring and Repairing Plastic Parts with U-POL Premium Aerosols
Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, demonstrates two types of plastic repairs using U-POL’s premium aerosols.
