VIDEO: ADAS and Alignment

How to handle a vehicle that comes into the shop that has ADAS, particularly when it comes to an alignment.

VIDEO: Solving Tire Vibration Issues

How to solve tire vibration issues by using a wheel balancer and measuring road force.

VIDEO: Tire Construction & Alignment

Can tire construction have anything to do with a vehicle pulling on a test drive after a proper alignment?

VIDEO: U-POL Dolphin Premium Glazes and Putties, Part 2

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s UP0654 Dolphin Speed Glaze that utilizes the latest advancements in resin technology.

VIDEO: Clean Compressed Air for Perfect Paint Jobs

The importance of ensuring a clean compressed air supply to produce professional refinish jobs.

Events: CIC to Hold First In-Person Hybrid Meeting Post-COVID

Consolidators: Service King Supports Collision Programs Through CREF

News: Runway Auto, GEICO Donate Vehicle to Vermont Resident

News: asTech Acquires Red Limited and Red Autocenters

NASTF to Launch Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming Service

BASF Presents Roadmap to Climate Neutrality

Consolidator Report
News: NASTF to Launch Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming Service

News: BASF Presents Roadmap to Climate Neutrality

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Videos of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Motor Guard Corporation

Motor Guard Corporation
Contact: David BarleenPhone: 800-227-2822Fax: 209-239-5114
580 Carnegie Street, Manteca CA 95337
ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Positive Disruption Trends for 2021

Traits of a Successful Leader

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year
