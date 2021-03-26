Videos of the Week

VIDEO: ADAS and Alignment
How to handle a vehicle that comes into the shop that has ADAS, particularly when it comes to an alignment.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Solving Tire Vibration Issues
How to solve tire vibration issues by using a wheel balancer and measuring road force.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Tire Construction & Alignment
Can tire construction have anything to do with a vehicle pulling on a test drive after a proper alignment?
Read more here.
VIDEO: U-POL Dolphin Premium Glazes and Putties, Part 2
Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s UP0654 Dolphin Speed Glaze that utilizes the latest advancements in resin technology.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Clean Compressed Air for Perfect Paint Jobs
The importance of ensuring a clean compressed air supply to produce professional refinish jobs.
Read more here.