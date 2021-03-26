Videos of the Week

Click Here to Read More

How to handle a vehicle that comes into the shop that has ADAS, particularly when it comes to an alignment.

VIDEO: Solving Tire Vibration Issues

How to solve tire vibration issues by using a wheel balancer and measuring road force.

VIDEO: Tire Construction & Alignment

Can tire construction have anything to do with a vehicle pulling on a test drive after a proper alignment?

VIDEO: U-POL Dolphin Premium Glazes and Putties, Part 2

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s UP0654 Dolphin Speed Glaze that utilizes the latest advancements in resin technology.

VIDEO: Clean Compressed Air for Perfect Paint Jobs

The importance of ensuring a clean compressed air supply to produce professional refinish jobs.

