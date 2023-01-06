 Videos of the Week

News

Video spotlight for the week of Jan. 2.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Collision Blueprinting with Hunter Alignment Equipment

Joe Keene uses Hunter Engineering alignment equipment with ADASLink to do a proper alignment for ADAS calibration.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Auto Shop of the Carolinas

The Auto Pros visit Hybrid Shop of the Carolinas and Auto Shop of the Carolinas in Charlotte, N.C. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

Nissan Around View Camera ADAS Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the intelligent Around View Monitor system on a Nissan.

EV Bizz

Autel Energy to Showcase Electrified Vintage Vehicle at CES

Autel Energy’s electrified classic 1972 Ford Bronco reflects their belief that converting classic cars into electric vehicles will be a huge market some day.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel Energy announced that it will be showcasing an electrified classic 1972 Ford Bronco in its booth at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), hinting that converting classic cars into electric vehicles promises to be a huge market.

The electrified classic 1972 Ford Bronco that will be featured in Autel Energy's booth at CES was customized by Los Angeles-based Zero Labs Automotive.

