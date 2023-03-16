Videos of the Week

Lexus and Toyota Camera Calibration
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the camera on a 2021 Lexus UX where the camera was removed and reinstalled.
Body Bangin’: Growing Your Shop in Every Way with Steve Olson
Micki Woods interviews Steve Olson of Louisville Collision Center on how his shop was able to increase net profit by 65% in 2022.
Car ADAS Aims for Precise Calibration
Jason Stahl talks to Car ADAS CEO Greg Peeters about his mission to bring a safer and more efficient calibration process to the collision repair industry.
