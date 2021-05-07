Connect with us

News

Videos of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

VIDEO: Repairing Electric Vehicles

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

General information body shops need to know before repairing BEVs and HEVs.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Are You Ready to Do Calibrations?

Think you’re ready to do ADAS recalibrations? Think again.

Read more here.

VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 3

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses a range of aerosols that are part of the Raptor Protective Coating system.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Factors to Consider When Changing Paint Lines

All too often, collision repairers place price above all other factors when transitioning to a different paint line.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Original One Parts Acquires Pebbles Auto Parts

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Eight Leading Repair Shops in Midwest

Events: Registration for 2021 SEMA Show Now Open

News: G & C Auto Body Donates Recycled Rides to Two Needy Families

Advertisement

on

Videos of the Week

on

WIN Announces 2021 Scholarship Recipients

on

Axalta Announces 2020 Supplier Performance Award Winners

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Products: Polyvance Introduces 6480 Two-Inch Wide Magnetic Tape Spool

Associations: WIN Announces 2021 Scholarship Recipients

Video: VIDEO: Scanning Honda Vehicles

News: Axalta Announces 2020 Supplier Performance Award Winners

News: Videos of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blowtherm

Blowtherm
Contact: Mark MillerFax: 049-930-1471
810 N Grove Road, Richardson TX 75081
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business