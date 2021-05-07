Videos of the Week

VIDEO: Repairing Electric Vehicles
General information body shops need to know before repairing BEVs and HEVs.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Are You Ready to Do Calibrations?
Think you’re ready to do ADAS recalibrations? Think again.
Read more here.
VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 3
Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses a range of aerosols that are part of the Raptor Protective Coating system.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Factors to Consider When Changing Paint Lines
All too often, collision repairers place price above all other factors when transitioning to a different paint line.
Read more here.