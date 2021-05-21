Videos of the Week

VIDEO: Preventing the Spread of COVID-19, Part 1
New guidance from OSHA on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Preventing the Spread of COVID-19, Part 2
Eight more ways to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.
Read more here.
VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 4
How to do a wheel restoration with U-POL’s Raptor Protective Coating system.
Read more here.
VIDEO: The Future of Plastic Parts
Why the number of plastic parts in vehicles is growing and what this means to the operations of a collision repair facility.
Read more here.