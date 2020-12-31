Videos of the Week

Connect with us

VIDEO: Top 10 Website Mistakes

The top 10 mistakes collision repair facilities make on their websites.

VIDEO: What to Expect When You’re Inspected

What collision repair facilities can expect when they undergo an OSHA inspection.

VIDEO: Hunter Dynamic Wheel Balancing

Dave Fox of Hunter Engineering and Andrew Markel of Babcox Media discuss wheel weight placement and dynamic wheel balancing.

VIDEO: The Future of ADAS

A repair expert predicts that while vehicle complexity will continue to increase, the good news is that complexity of service will start to decrease.

