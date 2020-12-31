Videos of the Week

VIDEO: Top 10 Website Mistakes
The top 10 mistakes collision repair facilities make on their websites.
Read more here.
VIDEO: What to Expect When You’re Inspected
What collision repair facilities can expect when they undergo an OSHA inspection.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Hunter Dynamic Wheel Balancing
Dave Fox of Hunter Engineering and Andrew Markel of Babcox Media discuss wheel weight placement and dynamic wheel balancing.
Read more here.
VIDEO: The Future of ADAS
A repair expert predicts that while vehicle complexity will continue to increase, the good news is that complexity of service will start to decrease.
Read more here.