VIP Auto Body in California Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of VIP Auto Body located in Chatsworth, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles.

VIP Auto Body in Chatsworth, Calif.

Established more than 30 years ago, VIP Auto Body, owned by cousins Chris Serobyan and Andy Seropian, prides itself on delivering high-quality repair work and exceptional customer service.

“We’re excited to join 1Collision and become part of the network,” said Serobyan.

Seropian, who has always had a passion for working on vehicles, said, “It’s great to be part of 1Collision and the support they provide to body shops.”