Consolidators: Driven Brands Expands Partnership with WIN
Consolidators
VIP Auto Body in California Joins 1Collision
1Collision has announced the addition of VIP Auto Body located in Chatsworth, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles.
Established more than 30 years ago, VIP Auto Body, owned by cousins Chris Serobyan and Andy Seropian, prides itself on delivering high-quality repair work and exceptional customer service.
“We’re excited to join 1Collision and become part of the network,” said Serobyan.
Seropian, who has always had a passion for working on vehicles, said, “It’s great to be part of 1Collision and the support they provide to body shops.”
“When we first visited VIP, I was blown away by how well the team operated their business,” said John Hollingsworth, director of location development for 1Collision. “It’s great to be adding another quality shop in the Los Angeles area to our growing network.”
VIP Auto Body is an I-CAR Gold Class shop and part of the Honda and Acura Certified Collision program.
“We have invested a significant amount of time and resources to ensure our staff is trained to repair vehicles to the OEM factory specifications,” said Serobyan.
“As a certified shop, we are committed to proper and safe repairs,” said Seropian.