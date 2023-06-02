 VIVE Collision Acquires Vinart Collision Center

VIVE Collision Acquires Vinart Collision Center

VIVE Collision announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Vinart Collision Center from the Vinart family of automobile dealerships. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

VIVE Collision announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Vinart Collision Center from the Vinart family of automobile dealerships. 

Vinart Collision Center will be renamed and continue operating as VIVE Collision of Lehigh Valley. Vinart dealerships will retain ownership of their name and all other aspects of their retail automobile business. The transaction includes a long-term partnership agreement whereby Vinart dealerships and VIVE Collision will work together to support each organization’s operational activities in the region. 

The transaction, which marks VIVE’s entry into Pennsylvania, also highlights the company’s commitment to providing the highest quality repair standards in the industry and to building successful partnerships with automotive dealerships.

“Right around the start of the year, we were presented with a compelling offer to divest ourselves of the collision repair business and enter into a long-term commercial partnership with VIVE Collision,” said Andrew Wright, managing partner of Vinart. “In addition, we retain our wholesale parts relationship, and VIVE Collision will serve as the certified repair facility for the automotive brands we represent in the market and continue as our preferred collision center partner for our customers.

“We are normally net acquirers of assets and businesses, but in this case, the offer was too good to pass up. We are very confident that VIVE will effectively service the collision repair needs of our customers and the community in a manner consistent with what we have been accustomed to delivering for the past four decades. We are extremely thankful for the years of dedicated service from the team members that will be departing to join the VIVE team. We look forward to the continued growth of our retail automobile sales and service operations in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.”

Added VIVE Co-founder and CEO Vartan Jerian, Jr., “We are thrilled to be partnering with Andrew and the Vinart family of automobile dealerships, who share VIVE’s core values of ‘People, Process and Passion’, to provide best-in-class collision repair services to the Lehigh Valley region. This transaction underscores our unwavering commitment to our OEM partners as well as our focus on obtaining OEM certifications that provide our teammates with the best training, equipment and parts to deliver the highest-quality possible repair for our customers. We welcome over 40 new teammates to the VIVE family and look forward to supporting the business’ continued success.”

Focus Advisors served as financial advisor to Vinart.

VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The company was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected for too long — the 3 Ps, People, Process and Passion. For more information, visit vivecollision.com.

Media:

Vinart Dealerships

Andrew Wright

Managing Partner

[email protected]

VIVE Collision

Rich Tanchyk

Vice President

[email protected]

